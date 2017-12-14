Sheading that weight. An excellent strategy for sheading weight is pairing your diet with some form of endurance training, because during this form of exercise your body doesn’t just burn carbohydrates, but also fat – a process doctors refer to as lipolysis. Until recently, determining the exact moment when the body starts consuming fat in this manner required the measurement of certain biomarkers in urine and blood samples. Thanks to a team of Swiss scientists, you may soon be able to do this cheaply, conveniently and accurately yourself, with a simple, small breathalyser test.

