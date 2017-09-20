Home > News Updated 20 September 2017 Your answers on this health quiz, will help us guess how smart you are How much do you really know? 0 powered by Typeform Joshua Carstens NEXT ON HEALTH24X SEE: Eating 3 healthy meals on a budget 2017-09-19 14:49 More: News advertisement Other news News SEE: Eating 3 healthy meals on a budget Medical You won't believe how far tattoo ink can travel in your body Parenting Should young children own cellphones? Medical How to dice an onion without crying your eyes out Lifestyle Substance abuse? There's an app for that Lifestyle Large percentage of ER visits preventable From our sponsors Dementia and Incontinence: what you need to know Great skin is just a click away! WIN a R2000 Skin Renewal voucher 8 strategies for treating both your bladder problems and your depression Symptoms differ from person to person, identifying what triggers your IBS Live healthier Beware! » 7 steps for surviving the flu 'I nearly died at an Adele concert’ How to tell if your doctor's a quack Your health is precious, so you need to be sure your doctor's the real deal. Bathroom etiquette » Less salt may lead to fewer nighttime bathroom trips SEE: 9 more funny bathroom signs Which office bathroom habits are the most important? Can you maintain your professionalism in your bathroom cubicle?