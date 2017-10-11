Woman accidentally overdoses on ecstasy

“In a moment of madness” a 20-year-old woman
from Colchester, England, took a lethal substance that caused her death.
Now Amy Virgus’ family want to warn people
against taking drugs via a video about her life, Daily Records reports.
“Learn from Amy’s mistake,” the video voiceover
says.
According to Daily
Records, Amy was attending a music festival in East London on 19 August when she
took a pill containing MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy.
Amy’s body rejected the MDMA,
which “led to her being violently sick and fitting multiple times,” the
voiceover explains.
On 20 August Amy
collapsed at her home following respiratory arrest.
Her parents tried to
perform CPR to save her life, the Mirror reports.
“Amy was taken to
Colchester General Hospital and immediately escorted to resuscitation,” the
voiceover explains.
“She was taken to the
intensive care unit. She was very, very unwell.
“Our Amy fell into a
coma. She lay there, hair [extensions] in, eyelashes on, glitter in her hair
but no smile on her face.
“She’ll never know the
pain she’s caused.”
The toxicology report
and post-mortem confirmed that Amy had taken a fatal dose of MDMA, which caused
her death.
Amy also suffered a
hypoxic brain injury, according to Healthline.com. This is when the brain doesn’t get enough oxygen.
The video includes
pictures of Amy throughout her life from when she was baby. Her personality is
described as “cheeky, mischievous, adventurous and caring”.
The
heartbreaking video, titled Our Amy, has been posted on Facebook and was viewed
more than 1,6 million times in 24 hours, according to Daily Records.
With this video Amy’s
family want to highlight the dangers of party drugs and hope other kids learn
from the mistake their daughter made.
“Colchester
Intensive Care Unit provided amazing care for Amy when she was taken to
hospital. We can’t thank the staff enough for their incredible support and
attention they gave Amy and her family.
“The next time you’re in
that moment, please stop and think about our Amy and the consequences of her
mistake on herself and her family she’s left behind.”
Sources: Daily Records, Mirror, Essex Live
Palesa Tau