This is the best time of day to have sex Get ready to get busy.

Feeling frisky in the morning? Act on it. New U.K. research found that the best time to have sex is at 07:30, or about 45 minutes after you wake up.

The study from Forza Supplements, which surveyed 1 000 people about the best times of day they liked to do various activities, notes that the waking hours are when your energy levels are highest. And, the endorphins stimulated by sexy time set off a feel-good effect the rest of the day. (Your coworkers may even wonder why you’re extra peppy today.)

Read more: This is the age you’ll have the best sex of your life, according to research

Past studies confirm that mornings definitely win out over evenings when it comes to getting it on. Earlier this year, a survey of 2 000 people determined 09:00 on Sundays is peak time for passion.

And many (s)experts agree that that a romp first thing in the a.m. is ideal. “Having sex in the morning releases the feel-good chemical oxytocin, which makes couples feel loving and bonded all day long,” Dr. Debby Herbenick, author of Because It Feels Good previously told Women’s Health.

If you want to do the deed at the start of your day, WH recommends setting your alarm clock to play soft music, then slipping out of your pjs. Start rubbing his thighs in a slow, circular motion to get the blood flowing where it needs to go. Having sex while spooning is another perfect morning pick-me-up.

But if you find yourself caught up on certain hangups (like the whole morning breath thing), experts suggest skipping kissing and going straight for a cowgirl position or standing up and letting him take you from behind.

Read more: The 5 best sex positions for when you’re feeling stressed

More good news: If you’re getting frisky with a guy, he’ll no doubt be ready, since men are primed to have morning wood. Why not take advantage of it? Who knows, turning off your alarm clock may end up being a new turn on for both of you.

But if you’re not into the rise in bang thing, there are six more “best” times to get it done, too.

This article originally appeared on www.womenshealthsa.co.za.

Image: iStock