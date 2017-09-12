Home > News Updated 18 September 2017 SEE: More than 100 rare SA children born with resistance to Aids Despite being born with HIV, these children have not developed Aids. 0 Joshua Carstens NEXT ON HEALTH24X Rare condition makes 5-year-old boy 'look 9 months pregnant' 2017-09-18 14:29 More: News advertisement Other news Medical Rare condition makes 5-year-old boy 'look 9 months pregnant' News Don’t believe these 3 lies about sugar Medical Do this quiz and we'll tell you if you are a grumpy flu sufferer Medical Can your child spot the signs of an asthma attack? Lifestyle These viruses hide in your semen Lifestyle Are you a vegan? This is how to meet your requirements for calcium and Vitamin B12 From our sponsors Dementia and Incontinence: what you need to know Great skin is just a click away! WIN a R2000 Skin Renewal voucher 8 strategies for treating both your bladder problems and your depression Symptoms differ from person to person, identifying what triggers your IBS Live healthier Beware! » 7 steps for surviving the flu 'I nearly died at an Adele concert’ How to tell if your doctor's a quack Your health is precious, so you need to be sure your doctor's the real deal. Bathroom etiquette » Less salt may lead to fewer nighttime bathroom trips SEE: 9 more funny bathroom signs Which office bathroom habits are the most important? Can you maintain your professionalism in your bathroom cubicle?