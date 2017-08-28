Home > News 28 August 2017 SEE: Brain fluid leaking from man's ear 53-year-old Mark Hoffman says he always woke up in the morning to find his pillow soaking wet. 0 Joshua Carstens NEXT ON HEALTH24X 3 ways to eat less carbs at lunch 2017-08-28 14:35 More: News advertisement Other news Diet and nutrition 3 ways to eat less carbs at lunch Lifestyle 6 reasons to become a flexitarian Diet and nutrition This is the secret to getting children to eat healthy News QUIZ: Is your job causing you too much stress? News 'I have a vegan family of four – here’s what we eat in a week' Medical More evidence that contact sport affects the brain From our sponsors Johannesburg conference to tackle digital transformation in healthcare Coital incontinence: the ‘oops’ women are too afraid to talk about Symptoms differ from person to person, identifying what triggers your IBS WIN a R2000 voucher. Great skin is just a click away! Live healthier Cough myth! » Can coughing help you during a heart attack? Do cough mixtures really work? Here's why coughing can be good for you However annoying it may be, coughing is not always a bad thing. Stressed? » At work: how to de-stress over lunch How to work through work stress QUIZ: Is your job causing you too much stress? Know the signs of stress in the workplace...