Home > News 05 April 2017 Health24 Health Challenge: Week 35 It's time for our weekly health challenge! Find out if you can score a perfect 10 on our quiz. 0 Joshua Carstens NEXT ON HEALTH24X Noakes being charged for having different view - lawyer 2017-04-04 20:50 More: News advertisement Other news Diet and nutrition Noakes being charged for having different view - lawyer Diet and nutrition Noakes should not have given 'Banting for babies' advice – HPCSA Medical Health needs of men who have sex with men neglected in SA Mental health Self-harm increases risk of suicide by almost 400% Parenting Lazy teens have weaker skeletons Lifestyle Osteoporosis – the risk factors you cannot change From our sponsors How to care for your vaginal flora Live healthier Hello? » SEE: Interesting facts about hearing loss Earworms: Let it go Is it bad to sleep with earplugs all the time? SEE: Do women hear better than men? The reason why men often appear not to be listening could be because they actually can't hear you. Confident smile? » Acidic drinks can harm your kids' smiles The facts on bleaching your teeth Am I taking good care of my teeth? Why are my teeth stained? We know the rules – brush your teeth twice a day and floss to keep them healthy. But, have you ever wondered what causes those stains that sometimes appear?