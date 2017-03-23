Home > News 23 March 2017 Health24 Health Challenge: Week 33 It's time for our weekly health challenge! Find out if you can score a perfect 10 on our quiz. 0 Joshua Carstens NEXT ON HEALTH24X Two more arrests for ARV theft at Kanyamazane Clinic 2017-03-22 17:29 More: News advertisement Other news Medical Two more arrests for ARV theft at Kanyamazane Clinic Medical SEE: How anaphylactic shock affects your body Medical Preventing cancer is a human rights issue Medical Shingles vaccine cuts chronic pain by more than 50% Medical Muscle relaxant touted as 'miracle cure for alcoholism' Medical Greater injury risk when kids play just one sport From our sponsors How to care for your vaginal flora Live healthier Hello? » SEE: Interesting facts about hearing loss Earworms: Let it go Is it bad to sleep with earplugs all the time? SEE: Do women hear better than men? The reason why men often appear not to be listening could be because they actually can't hear you. Confident smile? » Acidic drinks can harm your kids' smiles The facts on bleaching your teeth Am I taking good care of my teeth? Why are my teeth stained? We know the rules – brush your teeth twice a day and floss to keep them healthy. But, have you ever wondered what causes those stains that sometimes appear?