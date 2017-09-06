Home > News Updated 06 September 2017 Answer these 10 health questions and we'll tell you how smart you are How much do you know? 0 powered by Typeform Joshua Carstens NEXT ON HEALTH24X Erroneous tweet about heart disease - 24 July 2017-09-05 18:06 More: News advertisement Other news News Erroneous tweet about heart disease - 24 July News WATCH: Quadruple amputee toddler takes first steps on prosthetic legs News Five boys orphaned after parents die of same cancer Lifestyle Which office bathroom habits are the most important? Diet and nutrition Sugary drinks tax set for April next year Medical 7 celebs who suffer from allergies From our sponsors Great skin is just a click away! WIN a R2000 Skin Renewal voucher 8 strategies for treating both your bladder problems and your depression Symptoms differ from person to person, identifying what triggers your IBS Erectile dysfunction (ED) is a common condition that can be treated Live healthier Cough myth! » Can coughing help you during a heart attack? Do cough mixtures really work? Here's why coughing can be good for you However annoying it may be, coughing is not always a bad thing. Stressed? » At work: how to de-stress over lunch How to work through work stress QUIZ: Is your job causing you too much stress? Know the signs of stress in the workplace...