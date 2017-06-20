advertisement
20 June 2017

Rural gogos walk far to see the doctor

Ambulances in the Eastern Cape are few and far between, and grandmothers often have to walk all day to get to a clinic.

0

In South Africa, grandmothers are breadwinners to 1.5 million households. When their children seek work elsewhere these grandmothers are left to raise their grandchildren on their meagre grants.

Little has changed

In rural South Africa, what does this mean when they need to access healthcare? The rolling hills of the Eastern Cape often leave these elderly women stranded by the few ambulances the province has. They turn towards private cars to assist them in their arthritis treatment, diabetes medication and checkups.

Other times they are forced to walk to clinics; a journey that may take all day. Despite the Department of Health listing numerous emergency medical service upgrades, the voices on the ground of these grandmothers and researchers alike say little has changed. – Health-e News

Check out the video:

Read more:

Resources out of rural patients’ reach

R1.9 billion to renovate ECape hospitals

NHI won’t make doctors poorer than with medical aid schemes

Kim Harrisberg

 
NEXT ON HEALTH24X

SEE: Mosquitoes use six 'needles' to suck blood

2017-06-20 09:42
advertisement

Other news

From our sponsors

Live healthier

Wasting water? »

South Africa is facing a water crisis Water saving tips Water quality report shocks

SEE: How much water do you use per day?

With level 4 water restrictions in Cape Town, residents are urged to use a maximum of 100 litres per person per day. Here’s how quickly it adds up.

Life saving tip! »

SEE: 10 things to keep in your first aid kit 10 first aid myths

Here's why you need a first aid kit in the car

Emergency services are often spread thin, especially when storms and major disasters strike. When travelling on the road, having a well-stocked first aid kit could be a lifesaver.

NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 