Rural gogos walk far to see the doctor Ambulances in the Eastern Cape are few and far between, and grandmothers often have to walk all day to get to a clinic.

Photo for purpose of illustration (iStock) ~

In South Africa, grandmothers are breadwinners to 1.5 million households. When their children seek work elsewhere these grandmothers are left to raise their grandchildren on their meagre grants.

Little has changed

In rural South Africa, what does this mean when they need to access healthcare? The rolling hills of the Eastern Cape often leave these elderly women stranded by the few ambulances the province has. They turn towards private cars to assist them in their arthritis treatment, diabetes medication and checkups.

Other times they are forced to walk to clinics; a journey that may take all day. Despite the Department of Health listing numerous emergency medical service upgrades, the voices on the ground of these grandmothers and researchers alike say little has changed. – Health-e News



