First NGO-owned nursing surgery unit opens in Khayelitsha A brand new surgical unit in Khayelitsha is set to put smiles on the faces of many patients. Ikamva Labantu opened the doors to its Nursing Surgery today at the Enkululekweni Wellness Centre.

Supplied

The brand new facility delivers affordable, quality healthcare services and helps to alleviate the pressure that clinics and day hospitals in the surrounding area experience on a daily basis.

The project took two years to become a reality.

The unit is owned by Ikamva Labantu and designed and developed by the Cipla Foundation under the Sha’p Left banner, which is supported by the Western Cape Department of Health.

‘It’s a dream come true’



“This project and partnership with the Cipla Foundation has been two years in the making,” says Ananda Nel, director of Ikamva Labantu. “Today is a dream come true.” Nel says that they have already received many enquiries from the community about when the clinic will open.

“This has been a special journey,” says David Grier, managing trustee of the Cipla Foundation SA. “No NGO, no corporate, no individual and no government can solve a country’s problems on their own. The most important person in the contingent is the patient; it’s about getting the best possible service to the patient at the end.”

The unit was funded by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.

“Thanks to our funders, we were able to make this project a reality,” says founder and honorary president of Ikamva Labantu, Helen Lieberman.

“This is something that the community deserves. We are very under-resourced in our township communities; this is a tiny drop in a community but we hope to be able expand on this so as to continue reaching more people. Healthy people make a healthy nation.”

The reception area at the clinic.

What will it offer?



The Nursing Surgery is an affordable alternative for members of the public who will be able to access the surgery from R20 to R200, including prescription medication. To put this into perspective, a doctor’s visit in Khayelitsha can cost up to R350, excluding medication.

In addition, patients will be able to make appointments, shortening the time they would normally spend waiting at a clinic.

Full-time clinical nurse practitioner Nobahle Madolo (pictured below) will provide primary healthcare services and dispense medication. A receptionist will manage the facility and appointments. The nursing unit expects to see about 60 patients a day.

Services offered at the unit include:



• Family planning

• “Morning after pill”

• Pap smears

• Treatment of sick children and adults

• Treatment of STIs

• Dressings

• Removal of sutures

• Blood pressure and glucose checks

• HIV tests

What’s next?

They are hopeful that phase two will roll out soon, which will be a medical “spaza shop” that sells over-the-counter medication.

