Home > Medical > Tuberculosis > Real-life story Updated 24 March 2017 7 of the world's most famous TB patients Nelson Mandela, Tom Jones and King Tutankhama have this disease in common. They have all had TB at some stage during their lives. 0 Related articles SHOCKING: Several TB strains now incurable, say local researchers The rise of drug-resistant tuberculosis has taken a new, horrifying turn. Indian court orders daily TB treatment for millions Tuberculosis patients in India will now receive daily treatment after activists claimed that current dosing practice was endangering lives.