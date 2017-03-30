WATCH: South Africa teenager shares her battle against TB

Around
32,000 children are infected with MDR-TB (multi-drug resistant tuberculosis)
every year.
In
addition to battling the health impacts of this airborne disease, teenagers are
forced to cope with the stigma attached to TB, as well as balancing their
school work on top of all of this.
This video tells the story of Sinethemba Kuse, a 17-year-old student
and XDR-TB patient living in Khayelitsha. It documents her diagnosis, treatment
and survival of one of the hardest-to-cure strains of tuberculosis with the
help of her grandmother, TB councillors, friends and doctors. It culminates in
a celebration of her survival for World TB Day through collaborative artwork
made out of word stamps related to this disease, which is the biggest killers
in South Africa today.
“Often
the adolescents are very motivated and are really brave in taking their
treatment, a lot braver than us adults.,” says Dr Anja Reuter from Doctors
Without Borders. Follow Sinethemba’s story to understand why.
Read More:
Diabetes fuels cases of tuberculosis
SHOCKING: Several TB strains now incurable, say local researchers
World Health Day: SA's TB-Diabetes bomb
Kim Harrisberg
Health-e News is South Africa’s award-winning dedicated health news service producing news and in-depth analysis for the country’s print and television media.