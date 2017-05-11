Home > Medical > Oral Health > Dental care 11 May 2017 SEE: When you don't take care of your teeth... If you don’t take care of every single one of your teeth, you may pick up serious problems later in life. 0 From our sponsor Do you have sensitive teeth? Take a bite out of tooth sensitivity with Sensodyne® Repair & Protect Ask the Expert Oral health expert Dr Imraan Hoosen qualified from the Medical University of South Africa in 1997. Together with his partner, Dr Hoosen now runs a group of dental practices around Johannesburg (Lesedi Private Hospital, Highlands North Medical Centre , Brenthurst Clinic, Parklane Clinic, Simmonds Street Medical and Dental Centre, Soni Medical Centre- Newclare). Dr Hoosen can be contacted on 011 933 4096. Ask a question Questions posted to Oral health expert questions answered by the expert Q: Baby teeth posted on 20/04/2017 Q: Down Syndrome son tough and mouth posted on 10/04/2017 Q: Dry mouth posted on 04/04/2017 Q: Chronic Bad Breath treatment posted on 29/03/2017 1 comment Q: My three upper front teeth have black marks inside posted on 24/03/2017 Q: Help! I have brittle teeth posted on 24/03/2017 Q: Braces and medical aid posted on 22/03/2017 Q: My daughters teeth need help posted on 16/03/2017 Q: Comment on: Here’s why you shouldn't straighten your teeth at home… posted on 09/03/2017 Q: Pain in right eye after dental surgery posted on 03/03/2017 Q: Teeth whitening posted on 01/03/2017 Q: Upper Front teeth posted on 18/02/2017 Q: Teeth Cleaning posted on 17/02/2017 Q: False Teeth posted on 14/02/2017 Q: Braces for my kid posted on 24/01/2017 load more × Still have a question? Get free advice from our panel of experts Your question More detail Your name (optional) The information provided does not constitute a diagnosis of your condition. You should consult a medical practitioner or other appropriate health care professional for a physical exmanication, diagnosis and formal advice. Health24 and the expert accept no responsibility or liability for any damage or personal harm you may suffer resulting from making use of this content. I agree * You must accept our condition To prevent spam please solve this simple math problem: Forum Rules