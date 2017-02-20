Anti-addiction medication may help battle drug abuse

According
to a recent study, people addicted to opioids who were treated in a hospital
emergency department did better when they receive medication to reduce their
cravings.
"The
ED [emergency department] visit is an ideal opportunity to identify patients
with opioid use disorder and initiate treatment and direct referral, similar to
best practices for other diseases, such as high blood pressure and
diabetes," said study co-leader Dr Gail D'Onofrio in a Yale University
news release. D'Onofrio is chair of emergency medicine at the university.
Three
treatments
The study
looked at 290 people addicted to opioids who went to an emergency department.
They received one of three treatments:
1. A
referral to addiction treatment services
2. A
short interview including discussion of treatment
3. A
brief interview and the medication buprenorphine
According
to a Health24 article, buprenorphine is
an addiction-treatment drug used to reduce cravings in the short term
for people who are opioid-dependent.
Prevention
medication worked best
The
patients given medication also continued treatment with their primary care
doctor.
After two
months of follow-up, patients who received buprenorphine were more likely to be
in formal addiction treatment and to report reduced opioid use than those in
the other two groups.
Reasons
for taking drugs
In South
Africa, where it is estimated that roughly 4.5% of the population have a drug
problem, there is a growing demand that more should be done to combat drug abuse.
In a Health24 article, the director of the Cape Town
Drug Counselling Centre says that "most kids don't start off taking drugs,
because they want to get high – they are motivated by a variety of
psychological factors rather than physical ones. They want to have fun, have
friends and have the status of being a risk-taker. The danger is part of the
appeal."
Among the
many reasons for young people taking drugs are:
- To forget or escape problems
- Being a rebel and a
risk-taker
- Relief of boredom/wanting to
have fun
- Escaping difficult decisions
- A feeling of being special
- Being part of a significant
group of people
The
United States is currently in the throes of an unprecedented opioid epidemic.
More than six out of 10 overdose deaths involve opioid drugs, and 91 Americans
die every day from prescription opioids or heroin, according to the US Centres
for Disease Control and Prevention.
Deaths
from prescription painkillers – such as oxycodone (Oxycontin) – as well as
heroin and methadone have more than quadrupled since 1999, according to the
CDC.
