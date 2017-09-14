Kidney and bladder health

14 September 2017

Selena Gomez on her kidney transplant: 'This is why I was lying low'

The US hit singer announced to her fans that she'd recently undergone a kidney transplant.

0

In a post on social media earlier today, Selena Gomez shared with her fans that her reason for lying low these past few months was because she had gone for a kidney transplant.

The hit singer was diagnosed with lupus and underwent chemotherapy in 2013. The lupus had progressed to the point where a kidney transplant was necessary for Gomez to retain her health.  

Lupus is defined by Health24 as a disease which causes chronic inflammation as an autoimmune response to the body's own cells. This response damages healthy cells, and lupus sufferers are unable to suppress the defective immune cell attack. The condition can affect the skin, the joints as well as the organs.

This autoimmune disease is eight times more prevalent in woman than men and is very difficult to diagnose. Diagnosis also takes a long time.

Gomez is one of roughly 50% of lupus patients who develop lupus nephritis (persistent inflammation of the kidney), which can progress to renal failure. When that happens, daily dialysis or kidney transplantation is the only option for survival. 

I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on


Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Tarryn Temmers

 
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 