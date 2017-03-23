Home > Medical > Cough > About cough Updated 23 March 2017 SEE: How long should a cough last? When you cough, it's your body's way of getting rid of an irritant in your airways or lungs. We take a look at how long a cough should last and other facts you may not know. 0 Read more:QUIZ: Can your cough travel 800 km/h?Paediatricians warn: codeine not safe for childrenHow do expectorants work to treat a cough? Mandy Freeman From our sponsor Why do we cough? Ask the Expert Cough Expert Professor Keertan Dheda has received several prestigious awards including the 2014 Oppenheimer Award, and has published over 160 peer-reviewed papers and holds 3 patents related to new TB diagnostic or infection control technologies. He serves on the editorial board of the journals PLoS One, the International Journal of Tuberculosis and Lung Disease, American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Medicine, Lancet Respiratory Diseases and Nature Scientific Reports, amongst others. Read his full biography at the University of Cape Town Lung Institute. Ask a question Questions posted to Cough Expert questions answered by the expert Q: My 4-year-old son is asthmatic and has a terrible cough posted on 18-03-2017 Q: I have a chronic cough posted on 16-03-2017 Q: Breathing that makes squeenchy noise posted on 15-03-2017 Q: Is excessive coughing normal after toddler had tonsillectomy? posted on 12-03-2017 Q: I'm always coughing posted on 12-03-2017 Q: My kind het vog op sy longe posted on 11-03-2017 Q: Coughing and nauseous posted on 04-03-2017 Q: Persistent cough posted on 01-03-2017 Q: I think I have TB posted on 24-02-2017 Q: Itchy lungs and dry cough posted on 20-02-2017 Q: Using expectorant for coughs posted on 13-02-2017 Q: Can betanoid syrup be mixed with allergex? posted on 09-02-2017 Q: My grandchild has a terrible cough posted on 09-02-2017 Q: Sinusitis posted on 01-02-2017 Q: My keel trek toe as ek slaap posted on 13-01-2017 load more × Still have a question? Get free advice from our panel of experts Your question More detail Your name (optional) The information provided does not constitute a diagnosis of your condition. You should consult a medical practitioner or other appropriate health care professional for a physical exmanication, diagnosis and formal advice. Health24 and the expert accept no responsibility or liability for any damage or personal harm you may suffer resulting from making use of this content. I agree * You must accept our condition To prevent spam please solve this simple math problem: Forum Rules