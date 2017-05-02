Could alcohol cause an asthma attack? On this World Asthma Day (2 May), find out if you have asthma...

Many people in South Africa needlessly die from asthma as they are never diagnosed. According to the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA), asthma kills almost 300 people per million each year.

Also, the 2014 Global Asthma Report indicates South Africa as having the highest asthma-related death rate in the world.



A potential cure for asthma?

A yellow herbal paste slipped into sardines is believed to cure asthma.





Smoking and exercise can trigger an asthma attack, but you wouldn't think these seven things could also cause an attack...



Asthma is one of the most common respiratory diseases in the world today. Some celebrities, both young and old, have asthma and manage it well.



You may not realise the damage smoking or even second-hand smoking does to your lungs...



Wheezing, coughing and breathless? Could it be the Joburg dust, or Cape Town's rainy winters? Whatever the cause, you could have asthma – and it could be serious.



Do you have asthma?