7 tips to avoid an asthma attack this Christmas

The
following tips are given by the American College of Allergy, Asthma &
Immunology to help get you or a family member through this potentially tricky
time:
1. Stock up on meds. Make sure you have the
right medication (and a prescription if you need one) to see you through, as
GPs and pharmacies may not be as accessible as they usually are. Make a note of
holiday opening times.
2. Watch out what you drink. Additives and
preservatives in alcoholic drinks (especially if you usually don’t drink at
all) could trigger an asthma attack.
3. Christmas stress. Shopping, cooking, putting
up decorations, family get-togethers – these can all add to your stress levels.
Try to keep things as simple as possible.
4. Watch what you eat. Don’t eat anything
unless you know what it contains. If you have any allergies, alert your host,
and avoid dishes that contain anything that might trigger your allergies.
Rather be safe than sorry.
5. Dusty decorations. Get someone else to put
these up, especially if they have spent the past year gathering dust somewhere
under the bed.
6. Avoid smoke. Most smokers are polite
enough these days not to smoke indoors, but there can be other sources of
smoke, such as candles or braai fires. Steer clear of these.
7. Cold or flu germs. Christmas can mean lots
of people in small spaces. Colds and flu can make your asthma a lot worse, so
try and steer clear of anyone who is sniffing or coughing, even if they think
you are being rude.
Susan Erasmus