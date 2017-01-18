advertorial

Cipla today announced the launch of its innovative inhaler called Synchrobreathe. SPONSORED: Cipla launches revolutionary respiratory inhaler in SA

Image supplied ~

This state of the art breath-actuated inhaler (BAI) will bring great relief to millions of South Africans with Obstructive Airway Diseases (OAD) such as asthma.

Paul Miller, CEO of Cipla Medpro - the third largest pharmaceutical manufacturer in South Africa, says that Synchrobreathe will be welcomed by both patients and physicians, because of its key benefits in the treatment of OAD.

“Incorrect use of inhalers and non-adherence to treatment are major contributors to the poor levels of asthma control we experience in South Africa.”

He points to the 2014 Global Asthma Report, released by the Global Asthma Network, which indicates that South Africa has the highest age-adjusted asthma death rate per million population. It is estimated that about 300 people in every million South Africans died from asthma every year from 2001 to 2010.

Synchrobreathe will automatically deliver a dose of medicine as a mist when the patient inhales. Our device is very simple to use and eliminates coordination challenges, which is a major issue among South African patients who use inhalers, says Miller.

Synchrobreathe will also reduce the time that healthcare providers spend in teaching patients the correct way to use an inhaler.

“In addition, the inspiratory flow required to automatically trigger the inhaler mechanism is low, which makes it attractive to a large number of patients, such as very young or old patients with severe lung impairment. Synchrobreathe is a breath-actuated inhaler with a true built-in dose counter allowing patients to track doses, thereby encouraging patient compliance.”

“As a leading pharmaceutical company in the area of respiratory health in South Africa, we are proud to announce the development of this innovation. Cipla’s Research and Development team, which specializes in respiratory inhalers, has been developing the product over several years. The launch and availability of the Synchrobreathe inhaler is in line with the company’s commitment to bring innovative solutions to best fit the needs of both physicians and patients, thereby advancing healthcare for all.”

Miller adds that Cipla has been at the forefront of innovation for inhalation therapy over the last 40 years with its respiratory products being available in over 100 countries.

“Cipla further prides itself on having end-to-end capabilities across respiratory care, covering the value chain from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), formulation, device development and manufacturing to medical and patient education,” concludes Miller.

Synchrobreathe inhalers are now available in the South African market and patients can contact their doctor for further information.



