5 ways to keep your child with ADHD calm this festive season Keeping a child with ADHD calm over Christmas might be difficult, but not impossible.

The festive season is a time of excitement and also disrupted routines. If you have a child with ADHD, you can make life easier for everybody, and prevent a meltdown.

It might just take some patience and some planning (and if your child is on medication, make sure you don’t run out when the pharmacy might be closed).

The Focus MD Clinic gives the following tips:

1. No surprises. Tell your child exactly what social events are being planned, what will happen at them, where they will be, and who will be there. Make sure there is enough time in between them for your child to rest.

2. Role-play receiving gifts. Your child might find this stressful. Give some guidance on what to do if she gets something she doesn’t like, something she likes. Or something she already has.

3. Practise meeting and greeting. Rehearse meeting new people, making eye contact and what to say when. Keep it simple. Stress to the child that she doesn’t have to say much, but practice the basics.

4. Watch what your child eats. You know which foods don’t agree with your child. Keep an eye on what she is eating. If necessary, take some favourite snacks with you if you are going to be in an unfamiliar setting.

5. Stick to routine as far as possible. Many children with ADHD react badly to routines that are disrupted. Try and stick to the familiar schedules as far as you can.

