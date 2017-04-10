SANBS blood banks face serious shortages

The South African
National Blood Service (SANBS) is facing serious shortage of type O blood with
just over a day and a half supply in its blood banks across the country.
The
blood donor organisation has appealed to citizens to make donations as a matter
of urgency and become regular blood donors.
The organisation says
the crisis will put more pressure on the national blood supply with the long
Easter weekend approaching. Many South Africans are expected to
embark on long distance driving which leads to an increase of road accidents.
Ensuring a stable supply
SANBS national marketing manager,
Silungile Mlambo says while they expect demand to increase during the long
weekend the incidents of trauma make up only a fraction of the demand for
blood.
“We need sufficient blood stock to cope
with periods such as the Easter weekend, by far the greatest proportion of
blood is required in other situations, such as in childbirth and for cancer
patients,” says Mlambo.
While there are eight
blood types, all of which are important for donation, the group O type can be
given to patients of other blood groups. Blood type O comes in handy during
medical emergencies, when urgent blood transfusions are required and there is
little time to determine a patient’s blood type.
Mlambo has appealed to South Africans
to donate blood more regularly to ensure that there is a stable supply to meet
the ongoing need.
Saving lives
“By donating blood only four times a
year, we can easily avoid situations such as the one in which we find
ourselves,” says Mlambo.
He added that many
people in life-threatening situations require blood.
“It’s what saves that
haemorrhaging mother’s life, so that she can raise and love the baby she has
just brought into the world. It’s what saves someone suffering complications
during major surgery. It’s what helps that cancer patient endure and survive,
treatment”.
Masutane Modjadji