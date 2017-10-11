SEE: Why this pregnant woman is obese – and how she could lose weight As obesity is a form of malnutrition, it puts unborn babies at risk of various birth defects.

With the highest obesity rates in sub-Saharan Africa, and ten thousand new diabetes cases diagnosed every month, South Africa is experiencing a health crisis akin to the HIV epidemic. Lucky Nkosi, an obese pregnant mother living in Alexandra township, is living this crisis on a daily basis.

Lucky is a part of the 70% of obese and overweight women in South Africa at risk of developing diabetes, heart disease and even cancer. As obesity is a form of malnutrition, it puts unborn babies at risk of various birth defects, including stunting and early-onset diabetes.

The high cost of healthy foods makes healthier lifestyle choices difficult, especially against the background of the grinding poverty suffered by millions of South Africans.