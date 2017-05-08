Is sweating a sign of a good workout? Is the guy next to you in a puddle of sweat on the treadmill working harder than you, or does he just perspire more than you?

Have you ever been in a spinning class with everyone following the same routine, yet some people are drenched while others have barely broken a sweat? Does this mean the sweaty ones are working harder than the others? Not necessarily.

David Jenkin, (PhD in exercise physiology and senior lecturer in human movement studies at University of Queensland) says that there are numerous factors which can influence how much one sweats during exercise such as outside temperature and humidity.

“The simplest way to tell if you're doing moderate intensity exercise is to do the 'talk test' - if you're exercising but are still able to converse comfortably then this is considered moderate intensity exercise and you need to do this for at least 30 minutes every day to keep yourself healthy.”

Why we sweat

The body has two types of sweat glands: eccrine (that regulate body temperature) and apocrine (found in the arms and groin). How much sweat is released, however, is determined by many different factors, such as weight, age, fitness and gender.

The more vigorously we move, the more our body temperature rises. The body counteracts this by activating the four million sweat glands all over the body. As water is released from our pores, our body releases heat and cools down. However, while some people are just genetically more predisposed to sweating, when it comes to exercise it is primarily the individual’s weight and fitness levels which impact their sweating. Overweight people will sweat more, largely because their output requires more energy and there is a bigger surface area that the sweat glands need to cool down.

