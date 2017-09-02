9 ways the weather affects your health Changing seasons can affect more than the temperature... We take a look at nine ways the weather affects your health.

There might actually be some truth to the saying, “I can feel it in my bones.”

Arthritis sufferers often say they can feel a change of weather as their joints become achy and stiff, while migraine suffers often blame the weather for a headache.

When it's cold outside, we layer up and dress warmly, but when temperatures begin to soar we lose those layers so our bodies can stay cool.

However, it turns out that the weather can have a much bigger effect on our bodies than just making us hot or cold.

Cold weather can trigger a heart attack, while too much sun can cause heat stroke.

We take a look at nine ways the weather can affect our health.