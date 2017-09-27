advertisement
27 September 2017

12 foods to eat when you're stressed

Here’s how omega-3 rich foods can help reduce your anxiety.

0

Too often we find ourselves reaching for comfort food as an emotional drug, but this quick fix usually leaves us feeling even more sluggish and pressured – with extra kilos to boot. 
 
We know the pressure is on to lose those extra winter kilos, but the stress of achieving that summer body can become quite stressful.

An article in the Indian Journal of Psychiatry explains that not many people are aware of the connection between nutrition and conditions like stress and depression.

Science Direct also reports that stress can influence human eating behaviour. We have therefore put together twelve superfoods to help you combat your stress levels.

Bust your stress with these twelve foods:  

 
NEXT ON HEALTH24X

Call for potential donors as Cape blood stocks run low

2017-06-20 14:59
advertisement

From our sponsors

Live healthier

Cracked rib? »

Here's why coughing can be good for you SEE: How long should a cough last?

7 ways coughing can injure your body

The average cough lasts between two and three weeks and usually causes no serious physical damage – but beware when a cough turns violent!

Heart health »

Can you reverse your heart's age? Air purifiers may protect your heart against pollution

You're not too young to have a heart attack

How much do you really know about the things that can go wrong with your heart throughout the course of your life?

NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |  
 