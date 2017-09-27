12 foods to eat when you're stressed Here’s how omega-3 rich foods can help reduce your anxiety.

Too often we find ourselves reaching for comfort food as an emotional drug, but this quick fix usually leaves us feeling even more sluggish and pressured – with extra kilos to boot.



We know the pressure is on to lose those extra winter kilos, but the stress of achieving that summer body can become quite stressful.



An article in the Indian Journal of Psychiatry explains that not many people are aware of the connection between nutrition and conditions like stress and depression.

Science Direct also reports that stress can influence human eating behaviour. We have therefore put together twelve superfoods to help you combat your stress levels.

Bust your stress with these twelve foods: