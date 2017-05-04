SEE: Scientists create new contraceptive from seaweed The sperm-binding beads do not induce the side effects of hormonal contraceptives like the pill, which can include weight gain, lower sex drive and blood clots.

Sex is normal part of a healthy relationship, but as the story of birds and the bees go, it can lead to unwanted pregnancy.

Luckily there are many forms of contraception: The pill, condoms and a cervical cap.

This is a small, thimble-shaped cup made of silicone that fits over the cervix (the part of the uterus that opens into the upper part of the vagina).

But now researchers are exploring a new a new form of contraception: seaweed. Scientists are developing sperm-binding beads that could be used as a form of contraception.

According to The Scientist, the sticky balls are made from a sugary substance extracted from seaweed.