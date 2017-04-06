What are the real causes of acne? IN PARTNERSHIP WITH SKIN RENEWAL. It appears that acne is becoming a trend in developed countries – not in a good way - and it may linger for decades. Why is that? And what’s causing it?

The multiple causes of acne are still not entirely known, but there is very good evidence for fingering some culprits.



What we do know is that nearly 10 percent of people globally struggle with acne. It seems to come around at the worst possible time in our lives, while we are finding out about who we are as teens, when it is socially mortifying because appearance is so important and as adults, we feel acute embarrassment because we’re not ‘supposed’ to still get zits, are we?

Lindi Scheffers, National Training Manager at Skin Renewal, explains: ‘Think of the skin as the body’s dashboard. When a light flashes on the car’s dashboard, it’s a warning that something needs attention to keep it functioning optimally. Similarly, when the skin reacts with acne or pimples, it is telling us that something in the body is not well.’

Cause 1: Our hormones

Changes in our hormone balance during our teens, pregnancy, perimenopause, when on some forms of contraceptives, going off oral contraceptives, or under hormone imbalance conditions like polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) send our production of sebum (oil) into overdrive … and could all bring on the acne.

The bad news is that adult acne seems to be on the rise, and it affects women far more than men – thanks, hormones. A recent feature revealed that in the USA, 35% of women now have adult acne.

You can usually spot hormonal acne – it is usually deep, cystic and sensitive to the touch, usually appears on the jaw, neck and chin area and tends to be a stubborn, ongoing issue. Not to be confused with the random acne breaks outs that pop-up around the mouth and jawline once a month just before your period. These deep lesions can lead to bad scarring and post-inflammatory pigmentation.

Act sooner rather than later by seeing a skin-care therapist and doctor for recommended treatment.

Cause 2: Stress

This is related to hormones, but it deserves its own highlight. It’s a no-brainer that hormones, stress and acne are intertwined.

There is overwhelming anecdotal evidence that stress causes acne (most of us would say it’s proven in our daily lives) and several studies have shown that stress ups production of oil, but it’s not yet known exactly how it all works.

It’s commonly thought that the release of adrenaline during stress stimulates the production of androgens – ‘male’ hormones in both men and women - which causes an increased production of sebum (oil) which, in turn, causes acne.

It could cause increased oil production, stimulate micro-comedones (blackheads), and so on.

We’re working harder, sleeping less, and living highly pressurised lives – evidence of the light on the dashboard much?!

Cause 3: Our diet

The old myth of chocolate causing pimples was not accurate, but not entirely off the mark. It depends on what you eat – high-glycaemic foods raise your glucose levels, which spike production of a growth factor that triggers breakouts.

You know the drill: Ditch the junk food for a diet of fresh, homemade food, rich in antioxidant-loaded vegetables and low GI fruit, good quality protein, etc. Fermented foods such as sauerkraut, kimchi and kombucha tea are the new best thing because they are packed with probiotics, which are, you guessed it, also good for your skin’s health.

Excess iodine can also trigger acne, in which case, ease off on the sushi.

Cause 4: Medication

Certain medications, such as anticonvulsants, corticosteroids, some immunosuppressant’s and TB drugs, are linked to acne. Do some research and speak to your doctor if you notice this.

Cause 5: Gut Health

This is really a combination of Causes 3 and 4. In the case of patients who rely on medication and often find themselves on antibiotics, pain meds, anti-inflammatory and anti-histamines, it is quite common for the gut to take a pounding. The combination of poor diet and chronic use of medication affects stomach acid levels and also disrupts the balance of "good vs. bad" bacteria in the stomach and the gut.

When these two factors are out of whack, we gravely affect the immune system. 70% to 80% of our body’s immunity originates in the gut! So when the gut is out of balance, we call this “dysbiosis”, guess which light on the dashboard goes on? You guessed it, the Acne light!

Recommended treatments

The best treatment is to tackle the problem from within. Use active medicinal skin care to normalise oil production, reduce blocked pores and prevent the formation of acne.

Skin-care therapists also have a role to play. Besides decongesting and soothing facials, microdermabrasion and skin peels also play a role.



When looking at adult acne, it needs to be treated holistically because of stress. Try aromatherapy and reiki massage and stress-relieving, meditative activities such as yoga or Tai Chi.

New hope

Dermatologists, cosmetics scientists and drug companies are constantly working on new treatments to deal with this life-affecting problem, and there is good news on the horizon, maybe even an anti-acne vaccine.

To find out more about acne and how to best deal with it, visit Skin Renewal.






