These are the pillars of healthy, good-looking skin

In partnership with SA’s top medical aesthetic companies
In
order to preserve the skin, the following four pillars are equally important,
and your skin will show the benefits of following all of them together:
1. Lifestyle matters
Underpinning
everything we do is the way we live. Hard living – smoking, excess alcohol
consumption, spending too much time in the sun, eating badly, as well as
stress, overwork, lack of sleep – will eventually show up on your skin, and by
that time, the damage is done deep down. Yes, the treatments and technology
exist to reverse these signs, but it will be healthier on your pocket and the
results will be better if you try to stick to the principles of living a
healthy life. Need we remind you this includes a healthy diet, regular exercise, getting enough
restorative sleep, staying hydrated by drinking enough water, and managing your
stress levels?
2. Professional assistance
Before time and gravity take their toll, preserve your
skin’s resources by seeking professional help from doctors trained in aesthetic
treatments, who are expert in the correct usage of injectables - Dysport, dermal
fillers and Threads.
Dysport show excellent results in preventing
the formation of wrinkles from repetitive movement of the skin, as well as
smoothing existing lines and wrinkles, whereas fillers allow for subtle
contouring of the profile, adjusting areas that need more volume, and threads
are used to lift and tighten the skin without cutting.
3. Skincare
tools
Blemishes on the skin can appear at any age (scarring
after acne, pigmentation marks from pregnancy, coarsened texture and lines from
sun damage, etc.) The third pillar – skin conditioning - works hand-in-hand
with Pillar 2 to give you refined skin texture, even skin tone, plump and firm
skin, and the very effective treatments include chemical
peels, microdermabrasion, Micro-needling, Carboxytherapy which assists in the
boosting of collagen production, leaving the skin rejuvenated. The options for
light therapies and skin lasers are also many, and can give you excellent
improvements on your skin quality and appearance. Be selective about where you
have these treatments, and always use a reputable aesthetic clinic, where the
staff is highly trained and skilled, to avoid an unhappy result.
4. The day
to day living
The fourth pillar is to support all your clinical
treatments is to ensure you use a good home skincare regime – invest in doctor-recommended
products suitable for your skin, which contain scientifically proven active
ingredients that preserve your skin’s resources. Combine this with gentle
cleansing, daily moisturising and the critically important sun protection.
Visit your skin doctor for a mole check-up once a year, or see him or her more
often if you have any concerns.
To
find out more about these four pillars to addressing ageing skin as well as
more on the conditions that mostly affect women, and the recommended treatments,
visit Skin Renewal at www.skinrenewal.co.za
Take the quick Beyond Beauty Survey and you could win a R2 000 Skin Renewal voucher to spend in our online store, with free delivery within South Africa. T&Cs apply.
Health24
Beyond Beauty