Get to know your darker skin needs

In partnership with SA’s top medical aesthetic companies
Have
you figured out your skin type – that means your shade category, rather than
skin condition - yet? Find it here.
While
those of us who fall into Skintypes 4 to 6 - with more melanin pigment in our
skin - don’t have many of the same issues that bother our paler sisters (like
sun damage-induced wrinkles), we all share pigmentation problems. However, our skin tone makes our treatment
options different, and we have other issues that affect us more frequently.
People with skin types 4
and 5 (Mediterranean, Indian and so-called Coloured complexions) often struggle with melasma (hormonal pigmentation,
including the ‘pregnancy mask’) and pigmentation from skin damage, as well as
acne scarring.
You
need to know that there is no one-size-fits-all solution in the treatment of
pigmentation and melasma. With darker skins in particular, it is essential to
ensure that the right kind of treatments
are prescribed and administered by professionals who know what they are doing.
Even though technology has evolved to give us treatments and lasers that can be
used on any skin tone, such as the Laser Genesis and Fraxel Dual, light
technologies can still be dangerous if not done correctly by a professional who
has had training in their use on darker complexions. The consequences of a bad
experience could be permanent scarring, making your situation even worse!
Did
you know that specialised equipment such as lasers are graded differently? Those
with a medical grading can only be used in medical practices and aesthetic
clinics, such as Skin Renewal, by qualified skincare
therapists under supervision of aesthetic doctors, dermatologists or plastic
surgeons. These machines are more powerful and can reach much deeper levels of
the skin, giving much better treatment results.
For
skin types 4 and 5, we recommend:
- Dermamelan
Depigmentation treatment, which begins
with a pigmentation treatment mask in the clinic, then a specific
treatment programme at home for 9-12months. Dermamelan works where other
treatments have failed. It treats all forms of excess pigmentation,
especially deep-seated, severe melasma or post inflammatory
hyperpigmentation PIH in skintypes 1 to 6.
- Laser Genesis™ skin therapy uses the multi
medical award-winning Cutera Nd: YAG non-ablative laser (it doesn’t remove
the skin) to stimulate the skin to produce new collagen, helps
restore the skin's glow and smooths out uneven texture caused by ageing,
sun damage or certain scarring… with no pain or downtime. It helps break
up superficial melasma pigmentation and prevents it recurring after
treatment, as well as treating hard-to-treat
skin problems such as acne and acne scarring and enlarged pores.
6-8 treatments are normally needed, unless it’s a severe
case. Suitable for skin types 1 to 6.
Skin
type 6 - the darker black skin types
- most commonly need treatment for acne, acne scarring and melasma
pigmentation.
Acne scarring often results from severe cystic acne
formed deep in the skin, or superficial acne that has been interfered with. The
aim is to prevent or limit the extent of scarring by treating acne early in its
course, and for as long as necessary.
- Acne treatments include Carboxytherapy, Lamelle Beta
chemical peels and Laser Genesis.
- Acne scarring treatments include Dermapen skin needling, chemical peels,
Pearl Rejuvenation or a combination of
these, as well as Subcision https://www.bodyrenewal.co.za/subcision-for-cellulite-acne-scarring/subcision
(cutting under the scar tissue to loosen the tie pulling the skin down)
Laser Genesis and Fraxel Dual laser.
- Fraxel® DUAL laser is the next generation of
the renowned Fraxel laser, treating skin types 1 to 6 more effectively
than previous lasers, in fewer treatments. It improves skin tone
and texture, reduces pigmentation around the eye area and erases unwanted
age/brown spots, as well as improving the appearance of acne scars and
surgical scars.
- For Dermatosis Papulosa Nigra (DPN) https://www.bodyrenewal.co.za/dpn-dermatosis-papulosa-nigra, the treatment of
choice is Cutera Nd: YAG laser.
To find out more about the different
skin types and the treatments that are suitable to treat your concerns, as well
as the four pillars to maintain a youthful skin, visit Skin Renewal at www.skinrenewal.co.za
Take the quick Beyond Beauty Survey and you could win a R2 000 Skin Renewal voucher to spend in our online store, with free delivery within South Africa. T&Cs apply.
Health24
Beyond Beauty