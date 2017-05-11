Discovering non-invasive skin treatments IN PARTNERSHIP WITH SKIN RENEWAL. Not that long ago, surgery was the only solution to correct sagging skin, deep wrinkles and cellulite. These days, the scalpel-free options keep expanding, with many unexpected benefits.

Since the use of light technologies such as laser, Botulinum toxin and fillers for aesthetic treatment first appeared in the Nineties, there’s been an explosion in non-invasive treatment options, giving people a much wider range of effective solutions to tackle their skin and body ageing concerns without the drastic measure of submitting to the surgeon’s scalpel.



Of course, there are certain concerns where surgery is the only option, but let’s discover what you can do without taking that final step…

What’s the difference between invasive and non-invasive procedures?

Invasive procedures, aka plastic surgery, mean "going under the knife" – where a patient is put under anaesthetic for a surgical procedure that includes cutting of the skin, removal of tissue and so on, as you would find in a traditional face lift and liposuction. There will always be recovery time after the procedure. Skin Renewal views the removal of something from the body that results in "medical waste" (not blood) as restricted to surgeons and plastic surgeons.

Non-invasive procedures require no general anaesthetic, no surgery and minimal down time. Treatments include therapies such as lasers, peels and skin needling, as well as injectables such as Botox® & Dysport, fillers and threads.

Looking at your non-invasive options

A reputable skin-care clinic will consider your individual needs, desired outcome and budget, and recommend treatments accordingly. Often a combination of various treatments may be needed for best results.

Treatments that require NO general anaesthetic include:



Chemical peels – superficial or medium peels to treat numerous skin problems, such as general environmental ageing, acne, pigmentation and scarring.



Carboxytherapy aka carbon dioxide therapy rejuvenates and reconditions skin and treats wrinkles, laxity, cellulite and stretch marks, and is minimally invasive, clinically proven and safe.

Non-invasive laser treatments like Fraxel, Laser Genesis and Titan, which uses laser technology to safely, and effectively improve conditions such as excessive redness, large pores, uneven texture, sallow complexion, acne scars and wrinkles – with little to no pain or downtime. Other light therapy options include Limelight and IPL (Photogenesis).

Cryolipolysis – targeted fat freezing to eliminate fat deposits on the belly, buttocks, thighs and arms.

Sclerotherapy & laser vein removal – eliminate spider veins, dilated capillaries and varicose veins.

Needling, Mesotherapy and PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma) introduce active substances/PRP into the skin through needles. This combats ageing, lines, wrinkles and scarring, and improves skin texture.

Injectables such as threads, fillers, Botox® and Dysport to combat the signs of ageing.

Jett Plasma for a non-surgical blepharoplasty – the alternative to an eye lift.

The pluses of going non-invasive

• It’s kinder to your pocket than plastic surgery would be, as this kind of procedure is usually viewed as elective and therefore not covered by medical aid, and it involves cost of the hospital visit, surgeons and anaesthetic.

• These procedures require little or no downtime and people can often go straight back to the office.

• Non-invasive treatments give you the opportunity to prevent ever needing to have major aesthetic surgery. When fine lines are managed from a young age using subtle procedures, there is often no need for drastic measures at a later stage.

• There is always a risk of serious consequences, however small, when undergoing general anaesthetic.

• The caution: you cannot expect the same result as, for example, a facelift from a non-invasive treatment. The effect is much more subtle and is often only evident a few months after the treatment (when the new collagen has formed) rather than immediately. You may also need maintenance treatments once or twice a year to sustain the desired results.

The future looks bright for non-invasive procedures as the aesthetic, anti-ageing industry is one of the fastest growing industries in the world, and research and development continually provides for more advanced technologies and techniques.





