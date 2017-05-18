4 skin injectables and needling to consider against ageing IN PARTNERSHIP WITH SKIN RENEWAL. Injectable treatments are probably our first encounter with non-invasive aesthetic procedures as we consider freezing our frown or filling our lips, but do you know about their many other applications?

When we mention injectable treatments, most of us know about Botulinum toxin to relax lines and wrinkles, using filler for subtle facial contouring by plumping up areas that have lost volume, and thread lifts to lift and tighten the face without surgery, but so much more falls into this category.



As ever, the best aesthetic results may be achieved with a combination of some of these treatments…

1. The use of Botulinum toxin treatments such as Dysport goes well beyond relaxing frowns and smoothing wrinkles temporarily. On faces, it can also correct lopsided brows, droopy eyelids and stringy necks. It can also be used to treat hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating) on palms, feet and underarms. The good news is that having repeated Dysport injections can cause overactive muscles to atrophy so the results last longer.

2. Replacing lost volume, filling hollows and subtle facial contouring is achieved with hyaluronic Acid (HA) dermal fillers such as Princess® HA Dermal Fillers, produced in Austria, which are among favourites used by aesthetic doctors for their pristine safety record and superior outcome. Based on non-animal origin HA, the gels are absolutely pure and extremely well accepted by the body. Their unique SMART method gives Princess fillers a highly dense 3D matrix, which gives an immediate and longer lasting plumping result.

3. Lifting and tightening the face has become much less invasive and costly since thread lifting has become an option instead of the traditional facelift.

The threads used for Princess® LFL Lift are made of Polydioxanone (PDO), which is absorbed after proliferating collagen and by stimulating fibroblasts. Everyone can experience overall face contouring and skin elasticity. It brings a natural and dramatic effect to face and body after a simple and safe treatment. Princess LFL Lift offer the aesthetic doctor three types of threads differing in design, length and thickness to treat different areas and achieve different results.

Areas of application for PDO threads include: Vertical and horizontal forehead wrinkles, brow lifting, lower eyelid, malar prominence, pronounced nasolabial fold, glabellar lines, wrinkles on the cheeks, marionette fold, jawline definition, folds and wrinkles on the neck and chest, sagging tissue and stretch marks on the buttocks and abdomen.

The threads used for Genop’s Silhouette Soft are made of polylactic Acid and the cones are made of L-actic Acid (82%) and Glycolic Copolymer (18%).

During the thread lift procedure, the threads are attached to deeper connective tissues in the face, and have a two-fold action: they create tension in the desired direction (for lift); they boost collagen and elastin production in the area (for firming), after which they dissolve naturally in the body.

Thread lifting is safe, quick (less than 30 minutes) and immediately visible, with little risk of pain, no scarring or downtime.

4. Skin conditioning and collagen stimulation becomes necessary as we age and our skin’s metabolic processes start slowing down, affecting its ability to rejuvenate itself. The methods of collagen production stimulation have improved immensely since the introduction of needling, mesotherapy and Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP), which are able to reach the deepest layers of the dermis.

You’ll probably have heard of the vampire facial, but do you know how PRP works?

A small amount of your blood is drawn from you (hence ‘vampire’), it is processed to isolate the platelet-rich plasma and then it is re-injected into targeted areas to create the desired result. PRP creates 94% platelets, which is a powerful growth factor “cocktail” with a variety of growth factors and cytokines that stimulate cellular tissue regeneration to dramatically accelerate healing.

PRP is very successful in treating the signs of ageing from wrinkles, skin tone, coarse complexion, as well as helping to regenerate hair in thinning areas and even muscle and joint regeneration.

Most practitioners only put the blood through one centrifugation process. At Skin Renewal, however, the specialised DrPRP system from Tasosol Pty Ltd is used - your blood is put through two centrifugation processes, so it yields super-concentrated PRP with larger amounts of growth factors. You’re also given the option of treating the face, neck, décolleté and hands in one session, tailored to your needs. Injection mesotherapy and micro-needling are combined to ensure the very best results as quickly as possible.

Caution: If you’re concerned about safety, because the PRP comes from your own blood, there is no risk of allergy or reaction. The only precaution you need to take is to stop any anti-inflammatory or blood thinning medications while administering PRP.

The procedure can be mildly uncomfortable but the area will be well-numbed before starting the treatment. There may be mild bruising, redness, sensitivity, swelling and mild peeling while you heal.

Find out more about PRP here.



