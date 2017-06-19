SEE: Robotic device helps people to walk again For many people it can be challenging to learn how to walk again after sustaining an injury.

Most of us never question our ability to walk.

We use our legs to get to work, exercise and enjoy relaxing strolls in the park.

According to a Health24 article, walking has many health benefits, and can help prevent diseases like:

Diabetes

Dementia

Heart disease

Arthritis

Depression

It can also be frustrating and limiting to suddenly not have freedom of movement.

Luckily automobile manufacturer Honda has developed a robotic walking assistant device to help rehabilitate patients who have lost the use of their legs. See details in the video below: