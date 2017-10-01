This 3-move workout torches kilojoules and tones you all over You’re welcome.

When you work out, you really want to make sure you’re getting serious returns on the effort you put in.

And if you only have a short amount of time to break a sweat, then you really want to make sure you’re getting the most bang for your fitness buck.

The solution: quick circuit workouts guaranteed to burn major kilojoules in a minor amount of time.

There are plenty of full-body workouts you can add to your repertoire, but this three-move series is an absolute must.

Try these moves:

Burpees

These moves look simple (and they are), but they’ll seriously work your body. Burpees offer big cardio benefits, work every major muscle group and burn the heck out of kilojoules.

How to: Stand with your feet hip-width apart, squat down and place your hands on the floor in front of you, palms down. Jump your feet back so your body is in a plank position. Pull your legs back under you so you’re back in a squat position, your palms face down against the floor. Stand and jump straight up into the air, your arms stretched out toward the ceiling, landing back on your feet. Then, repeat.

Chin-ups

All you need is a bar and you’re good to go. Chin-ups are the underhand version of pull-ups, and they strengthen and sculpt the muscles in your arms, shoulders, back and core.

How to: Grip a bar, with your inner arms facing your body. Then, pull yourself up, pause at the top, and lower yourself back down.

Rows

If chin-ups are too challenging, swap in rows for your second move.

How to: Grab a pair of dumbbells with an overhand grip, bend at your hips and knees, and lower your torso until it’s almost parallel to the floor. Let the dumbbells hang at arm’s length from your shoulders. Bend your elbows and pull the dumbbells to the sides of your torso. Pause, then slowly lower the dumbbells. That’s one rep.

Goblet squat

How to: Grab a dumbbell or kettlebell and hold it vertically in front of your chest with your feet hip-width apart and your elbows pointing toward the floor. Push your hips back and bend your knees to lower into a squat, your elbows brushing the insides of your knees as you do so. Push yourself back up to start.

