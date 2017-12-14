This is how you will avoid gaining weight this festive season The Men’s Health Fitness Director BJ Gaddour reveals his three rules to curb overeating.

The average person starts putting on weight in October, and the kilograms you gain between Halloween and Christmas can take five months to lose, according to recent Cornell University research.

That means it’s already been two months of weight gain you probably didn’t even realise was happening.

And chances are you’ll snack on some more Advent calendar/after dinner/Christmas cracker chocolates this week – and keep munching all the way to New Year’s Day.

Traditionally this time of year is when you give yourself excuses,” says Men’s Health Fitness Director BJ Gaddour. “You say, ‘I’ll gain a little bit now, and when the new year comes around, I can lose it.’”

But then you will need to work even harder to lose even more weight in a few months. You need a plan to curb holiday overeating now. That’s where Gaddour comes in.

Here are his three cardinal rules for maintaining healthy eating and fitness habits during the holidays:

1. Plan your cheat days.

Schedule your indulgence days in advance, so you can put in plenty of work before letting loose. “If you know that the company Christmas party is going to be on a Tuesday, you need to make sure you’re dialed in with your nutrition the weekend before,” says Gaddour.

2. Always break a sweat before a big meal.



3. For every treat, do 100 burpees.



This article originally appeared on www.mh.co.za

Image credit: iStock