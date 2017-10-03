5 foods you won’t believe contain more protein than an egg Trying to up the protein in your diet? It doesn’t have to be all eggs and chicken breasts.

Eggs are the poster child for protein – you need only look at a CrossFitters diet, where it’s not uncommon for women like Julia Foucher to eat four eggs a day!

And the reputation is well-earned: A single hard-boiled egg packs 6g of protein, all in a convenient, portable package.

What the little white orbs don’t deserve is a monopoly on your protein intake – there are other equally delicious ways to load up on the muscle-building nutrient. In fact, these five veggie foods all have more protein than an egg!

Roasted soybeans

Just 55g of this snack houses 15g of protein, along with a sizable dose of fibre and potassium. It’s the perfect ingredient to include in a homemade trail mix.

Greek yogurt

When it comes to protein, plain non-fat Greek yogurt knocks it out of the park: Those little plastic cups contain 17g of protein for only 420kJ.

Dried spirulina

Fish aren’t the only ocean fare packed with protein: Just two tablespoons of this dried superfood contain an amazing 8g of protein – all for just 170kJ.

Hint: Try sprinkling spirulina over a salad or use it to season roasted vegetables.

Gruyère cheese

Just 30g of Gruyère – a deliciously rich variety of Swiss cheese – has more than 8g of protein. Just watch your portions, though: While a 30g serving contains 500kJ or so, it can be easy to consume several portions if you aren’t careful.

Dried pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds may be best known for their magnesium, but they’re also a rich source of protein: 10g in every 55.

This article was originally published on www.womenshealthsa.co.za



Image credit: iStock

