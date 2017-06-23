It can take months to break bad eating habits Setting too many goals or too many unrealistic ones can sabotage you right from the start.

Breaking bad eating habits and starting good ones is one of the healthiest steps you can take.

But it can take some time to get used to making healthy choices second nature. After all, it's hard to change a lifetime of bad habits overnight.

In fact, research published in the European Journal of Psychology shows it can take anywhere from a couple of weeks to many months for a new habit to feel automatic.

Set yourself up for success

So how do you stay on track until your new healthy-eating plan takes hold?

Adopting a healthy lifestyle important from a young age, Health24 suggested. Parents need to be mindful of what they feed their kids.

First, start small.

Next, set yourself up for success. To break an afternoon candy bar habit, have alternatives at hand like cut veggies, low-fat yogurt, and berries.

If you work outside the home, bring some healthy, tasty snacks to work with you each day to curb mid-morning and mid-afternoon hunger. Don't leave yourself at the mercy of a vending machine.

Don't give up!

Think about why you're snacking. Are you really hungry? Or are you just bored or maybe a little stressed out?

Skip the extra calories and take a brisk 5-minute walk instead. And find a friend or co-worker who wants to make healthy changes, too. The buddy system will keep you both on track.

And if you slip up, don't give up.

According to the current study, little bumps in the road aren't likely to derail the process of creating new habits.

So, forgive yourself and get back to your healthy ways as soon as you can. With a little perseverance, those bad habits will soon be gone for good.

